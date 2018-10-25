Reports: Pentagon will send 800-plus troops to secure border

Migrants from Central America begin another day of traveling towards the U.S. border in Huixtla, Chiapas state, Mexico, on Wednesday. Photo by Maria de la Luz Ascencio/EPA-EFE

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The Pentagon plans to deploy at least 800 U.S. troops to the southern border to prevent a migrant caravan from Central America from crossing -- making good on President Donald Trump's vow to use the military to stop an influx of immigration.

Three administration officials speaking on condition of anonymity told CNN Defense Secretary James Mattis could sign the orders Thursday.

White House sources told The Washington Post and Fox News the same thing.

Thursday morning, Trump tweeted, "I am bringing out the military for this National Emergency. They will be stopped."

"The Democrat inspired laws make it tough for us to stop people at the border," he added.

The deployment of 800 mostly Army troops will include some active forces and could be in position by next week, the reports said. About 2,100 National Guard troops are already stationed along the border.

The caravan, comprised of a few thousand people from Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador, includes children. Wednesday, officials said the number had dwindled from more than 7,000 to 4,500. A second caravan is also said to be making its way north, as well.

The officials said U.S. troops will provide fencing, tents, medical supplies and support to U.S. Customs and Border Patrol at key points where migrants might cross. The group will not include "trigger pullers," but rather engineers to build traffic barriers, doctors and lawyers to provide legal representation.

The caravan is just days away from the U.S. border. It crossed Mexico's southern barrier early this week.

In recent days, Trump has warned Mexican officials against allowing the caravan to continue and threatened to cut off financial aid to Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador.

RELATED Trump threatens to cut aid to Central American nations over migrant caravan

Last week, he promised to "shut down" the border if Mexico didn't stop the caravan, calling it an "onslaught" of illegal immigration.

"The assault on our country at our Southern Border, including the Criminal elements and DRUGS pouring in, is far more important to me, as President, than Trade or the [U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement]," the president added. "Hopefully Mexico will stop this onslaught at their Northern Border. All Democrats fault for weak laws!"

Trump has also threatened to stop paying aid to Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador if they don't stop the migrations into the United States.