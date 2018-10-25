Police officers with dogs stand at the ready in New York City on Wednesday. Photo courtesy of NYC Mayor's Office/Twitter

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- New York City police retrieved another suspicious package in Manhattan early Thursday that was sent to a building owned by actor Robert De Niro, officials said.

The package was similar to those sent to former President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and other prominent Democrats, found Wednesday, which are now at the FBI lab for analysis.

Investigators are looking for clues about the packages, which were sent to other party leaders, including former Democratic National Committee leader Debbie Wasserman Schultz, former Attorney General Eric Holder, and California U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters.

Authorities said the packages had a return address for Wasserman Schultz's office in Sunrise, Fla. Officials said the one sent to Holder had his incorrect address and ended up at the congresswoman's South Florida office.

The package at De Niro's building on Greenwich Street had the same stamps and return address in Florida as the other packages, NBC New York reported.

The building houses offices of Tribeca Films.

New York police retrieved the package and sent it to a secure facility, CNN reported.

A similar package containing possible explosives were found at the home of liberal hedge fund billionaire George Soros on Monday.

CNN's New York City offices at the Time Warner Center were also evacuated when a similar device was sent there addressed to NBC News commentator and former CIA director John Brennan.

"This investigation is of the highest priority for the FBI," bureau chief Christopher Wray said in a statement. "We have committed the full strength of the FBI's resources and, together with our partners on our Joint Terrorism Task Forces, we will continue to work to identify and arrest whoever is responsible for sending these packages.

"We ask anyone who may have information to contact the FBI. Do not hesitate to call; no piece of information is too small to help us in this investigation."

The FBI said the packages were mailed in manila envelopes with bubble wrap interior and were affixed with computer-printed address labels and six USPS "Forever" stamps. All packages had a return address of Schultz's office in Sunrise, Fla., but her name was misspelled.

Law enforcement officials told The Washington Post the devices had pipes stuffed with explosive material and were wrapped in electrical wire and tape, but they did not describe how they would have been detonated.

"The FBI will continue to work with our federal law enforcement partners at the United States Secret Service, United States Postal Inspection Service, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, as well as our state and local law enforcement partners, to identify and arrest the person or people responsible for sending these packages," the FBI statement said.

Malcolm Brady, a former Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives official and bomb investigator, told the Post that suspects of such crimes are often "loner types" and suggested the wrong address on Holder's package may have been intentional.

"That looks like an intentional manipulation of the system, to try to get it to go to the congresswoman," Brady said. "I strongly suspect he wanted that package to go to her. That suggests he's really focused on her."

On the campaign stump in Mosinee, Wis., Wednesday night, President Donald Trump appeared to tone down past rhetoric about Democrats and news media, in light of the attacks.

"No nation can succeed that tolerates violence," Trump told the audience. "The language of moral condemnation and destructive routine, these are arguments and disagreements that have to stop. Those engaged in the political arena must stop treating political opponents as being morally defective."

Trump, though, appeared to blame news media for some of the political divide.

"The media also has a responsibility to set a civil tone and to stop the endless hostility and constant negative and oftentimes false attacks and stories," he said. "They've got to stop."