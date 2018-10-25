No one hits Powerball jackpot, which now grows to $750M

The Powerball didn't have a winner Wednesday so the jackpot increased to $750 million, the third highest in U.S. history. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- There is still no winner of the Powerball jackpot, which has grown to about $750 million.

No ticket matched all six numbers for the prize Wednesday night, making the jackpot now the third largest in U.S. history and second largest in Powerball history.

This comes one day after the Mega Millions announced it sold a winning ticket in South Carolina. No one has claimed the prize yet, but Mega Millions announced that the final prize would actually be $1.5 billion because of lower than expected ticket sales. Originally, it would have set a new lottery record at $1.6 billion, but that record still belongs to Powerball for its 1.586 billion jackpot in January 2016.

"It's an exciting time to be a lottery player," Powerball chief David Barden said.

He added that the lotteries benefit great causes, usually education.

Both Powerball and Mega Millions made winning more difficult in recent years, which means it takes longer to reach the jackpot so it grows larger.

The next Powerball drawing is Saturday night.

C.J. Patel, the owner of KC Mart #7 in South Carolina, sold the winning Mega Millions ticket and will receive $50,000. He said he wants to put it to a good cause.

"We are so glad to be here," Patel said. "This is good attention and good for the community. We don't know who the winner is but hopefully he spends that money locally and does some good for the community."

South Carolina Lottery Commissioner Buck Limehouse said having a large jackpot sold there will generate more interest for the lottery in the state.

The state keeps 7 percent for its operation while providing about $400 million to education and $800 million to winners.

"Obviously, it's a great thing for South Carolina because it's almost a record," Limehouse said. "It's a great day for everybody."