Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Yahoo has agreed to pay $50 million in a federal civil lawsuit in connection with security breaches that affected as many as three billion email accounts worldwide.

In a deal that still needs to be approved by U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh in San Jose, Calif., Yahoo agreed Monday to pay $50 million in compensation to some 200 million Yahoo users in the United States and Israel, TechCrunch reported.

A hearing before the judge was set for Nov. 29.

The company would also pay $35 million in attorney fees, provide credit monitoring for two years for those affected by the security breach and give a compensation package for small businesses and individuals for losses caused by the hack.

Yahoo estimated about three billion accounts were breached in a series of hacks dating back to 2013, but it was not revealed for three years -- until Verizon moved to buy Yahoo's main business for $4.8 billion in 2016.

The news allowed Verizon to cut a $350 million discount on the Yahoo purchase. The Internet company is now part of Verizon's Oath.

Altaba, which makes up the portion of Yahoo not purchased in the Verizon deal, and Oath will split the cost of the settlement, 50-50. In September, Altaba told the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in a filing that it agreed to pay $47 million for remaining liabilities in the case.

In March 2017, the U.S. Justice Department charged two Russian intelligence officers with leading a criminal conspiracy that stole data on 500 million Yahoo accounts in 2014.

Federal prosecutors accused the Russian operatives of using the information to target the White House, military officials, bank executives two U.S. cloud computing companies, an airline and a gambling regulator in Nevada.