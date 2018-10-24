Oct. 24 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump was expected to sign sweeping opioid legislation Wednesday afternoon at the White House before he departs for a rally in Wisconsin, lawmakers said.

The president will deliver remarks at 2 p.m. EDT in the East Room about his administration's efforts over the past year to battle the opioid crisis.

A year ago, Trump declared a national public health emergency to tackle opioid addiction.

"Today [Trump] is signing bipartisan opioids legislation, which includes three of my bipartisan bills that focus on the safe and responsible packaging and disposal of unused opioids," tweeted Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C. "This is another critical step to help our communities fight this deadly crisis."

In September, Congress overwhelmingly passed bipartisan legislation with more than 70 provisions to treat and conduct research on opioid addiction.

The Justice Department, which has established a number of tasks force to target the crisis criminally, says opioids killed an estimated 64,000 Americans in 2016 and likely more in 2017.