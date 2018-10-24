Oct. 24 (UPI) -- A vintage World War II fighter aircraft painted with Nazi logos crashed and burned on a southern California highway Tuesday, authorities said.

The pilot was trapped in the plane and had to be rescued by firefighters after it burst into flames.

The fiery crash caused traffic backups for miles on the 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills, north of Los Angeles.

The pilot, an experienced commercial pilot, took off from the Van Nuys Airport.

The North American SNJ-5 aircraft, painted in German livery, is owned by the Condor Squadron Club, a nonprofit organization founded by World War II pilots in 1965. The group is dedicated to preserving aviation history and uses the planes for parades and other demonstrations.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.