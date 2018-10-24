U.S. military plane inadvertently drops Humvee outside N.C. base

A U.S. Army C-17 transport plane inadvertently dropped a Humvee, like the one pictured above, about five miles away from its intended destination. File Photo by Staff Sgt. Kenneth W. Norman/U.S. Air Force | License Photo

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- A U.S. military C-17 transport plane inadvertently dropped a Humvee vehicle while flying over North Carolina on Wednesday.

The C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 437th Airlift Wing, Joint Base Charleston, S.C., accidentally dropped the U.S. Army Humvee about 5 miles away from its intended destination in Fort Bragg, N.C., Joint Base Charleston said.

The vehicle was released over Cameron, N.C., and landed safely at Pope Army Airfield.

No injuries or damage to property were immediately reported and the incident is under investigation.