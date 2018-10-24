Trump rallies for Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker's re-election

Polls show Tony Evers, Democratic candidate for Wisconsin governor, is tied with incumbent Scott Walker. Photo courtesy Tony Evers for Wisconsin

President Donald Trump is on the campaign trail for GOP candidates. On Wednesday, he's attending a rally to support Gov. Scott Walker's re-election in Wisconsin. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump is campaigning in Wisconsin on Wednesday night to whip up Republican support in the state's hotly contested governor's race.

Multiple polls show GOP Gov. Scott Walker essentially tied with Democratic challenger Tony Evers, the state school superintendent. Walker is seeking his third term in office.

"It's quite rare in Wisconsin for a governor to seek a third term," said Barry Burden, the director of the Elections Research Center at the University of Wisconsin. "There is a sense of fatigue among Wisconsinites. They're looking for something new."

There is also strong momentum for Democrats in general this election, giving Evers an edge, Burden said.

At his Wisconsin rally, Trump is also expected to offer support for Republican Senate candidate Leah Vukmir. Polls show Vukmir far behind incumbent Tammy Baldwin.

Trump's rally in Mosinee, Wis., is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. Central Time. The president plans to hold two more rallies this week, one in Charlotte, N.C., on Friday, and another in Murphysboro, Ill., on Saturday.

The president stumped for Sen. Ted Cruz in Houston on Monday night. Cruz is facing a challenge from Rep. Beto O'Rourke.