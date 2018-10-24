A banner advertising Snap hangs from the facade of the New York Stock Exchange in New York City on March 2, 2017. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Technology and camera company Snap Inc. announced Wednesday it's hiring two new executives, one from Amazon and one from the Huffington Post news website.

Jeremi Gorman will be Snap's new chief business officer, CEO Evan Spiegel said. She will take charge of the California-based company's global business solutions, global online sales, customer operations and business marketing. Gorman was formerly head of global advertising sales for Amazon.

"Helping our partners build their businesses is a core element of Snap's product value and I'm deeply proud of the great work you have all done to make sure our advertisers' return on investment is unrivaled among our peers," Spiegel wrote. "Jeremi joins us with proven expertise and talent that will make our platform even better."

Jared Grusd was named chief strategy officer, responsible for content, global strategy, partnership and corporate development. He most recently was CEO of The Huffington Post, and has held positions at Spotify, Google and Oath.

Gorman and Grusd replace Imran Khan, who announced his departure in September.

Snap's products include Snapchat, Spectacles, Bitmoji, and Zenly. The company competes with Facebook's Instagram and has seen its stock price fall over 53 percent since the start of the year. Snaps stock shares increased in value on Wednesday by 2 percent on news of the executive additions.