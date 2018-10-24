Hungarian-American business investor, George Soros, had a pipe bomb sent to his home earlier this week. Pool photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

Former President Barack Obama was sent an explosive device in Washington, D.C. that was intercepted by secret service.

Former Secretary of State and first lady Hillary Clinton was the target of an explosive device sent to her New York home.

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- The U.S. Secret Service said Wednesday that suspicious packages, possibility containing explosive devices, were sent to Hillary Clinton and former President Barack Obama. Both were intercepted by authorities.

The Secret Service said it recovered a single passage addressed to Clinton at her home in Westchester County, N.Y. A second package, addressed to Obama, was intercepted in Washington, D.C., where the former president has been living.

"The packages were immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such," the Secret Service said in its statement. "Both packages were intercepted prior to being delivered to their intended location. The protectees did not receive the packages nor were they at risk of receiving them."

A suspicious device was also found in the mail room at the Time Warner Center in New York on Wednesday morning. The CNN news network has offices in the building, which was evacuated.

The Secret Service said it has started an investigation to determine the source of the packages.

On Monday, an explosive device was found in the New York mailbox of George Soros, a billionaire philanthropist. His home is nine miles away from the Clintons' home.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement, "We condemn the attempted violent attacks recently made against President Obama, President Clinton, Secretary Clinton and other public figures.

"These terrorizing acts are despicable, and anyone responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. The United States Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies are investigating and will take all appropriate actions to protect anyone threatened by these cowards," she said.