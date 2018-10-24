New self-serve kiosks will be installed at thousands of McDonald's locations in the United States by 2020, the company said. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Fast food giant McDonald's said it has designs to remodel thousands of U.S. restaurants for a theme it calls "Experience of the Future."

About 4,000 stores in the United States will be renovated and will include self-order kiosks.

The chain said it's found the modern upgrades are having a larger impact on customer traffic and sales. CEO Steve Easterbrook called it the "largest construction project" in McDonald's history.

McDonald's said same-store sales at U.S. locations increased 2.4 percent in the third quarter, but the impact was greatest at restaurants with the upgrades, which also includes a more modern decor and table service.

Officials said the restaurants will fully or partly close during the remodels, and work at most locations on the renovation list will be completed by 2020.

The company also announced that McDonald's is changing up its breakfast menu.

Three different versions of the new Triple Breakfast Stacks will be sold, starting Nov. 1. They are new versions of the sausage biscuit, McMuffin and McGriddle.

McDonald's teased the changes on Twitter Tuesday, saying it's inspired by "Secret Menu" hacks that have become popular among customers at the restaurants.