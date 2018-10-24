A customer waits in line to buy a Mega Millions lottery ticket Tuesday at the Schnucks Supermarket in Collinsville, Illinois. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Someone hit it big.

A single lottery ticket purchased in South Carolina won the Mega Millions $1.6 billion jackpot Tuesday night.

After three months of no winners and 25 draws, someone finally matched the Mega Millions numbers to take home the big prize. The winning numbers were 5, 28, 62, 65 and 70.

The winner has 180 days to claim the prize, either as a cash lump sum or an annual annuity paid over 30 years.

The record-breaking jackpot got so high because for months, no tickets were sold that matched all six numbers. The previous record was $1.58 billion shared by three Powerball winners in 2016.

The odds of winning the jackpot were 1 in 303 million. If the winner is a South Carolina resident, it would be the first Mega Millions winner from that state.

The record-breaking jackpot caused a rush for tickets in recent days. More than $116.5 million in prize money was awarded to other winners across the country.

The Mega Millions jackpot now resets to $40 million before the next draw on Oct. 26.