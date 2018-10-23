Walmart said Tuesday it will expand free two-day shipping this November. File Photo by Ken Wolter/Shutterstock/UPI

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Walmart stepped up its fight Tuesday against rivals Amazon and Target, offering free two-day shipping and in-store returns for online sales from third parties.

The changes will start in November for the holiday shopping season, the retailed said in a statement Tuesday.

The free two-day shipping is available on items $35 or over to destinations in the contiguous United States.

"We're working with our marketplace sellers to make millions of items available for free two-day shipping without a membership fee and simplifying the returns process for items purchased from marketplace sellers, including the ability facilitate returns of these items at any one of our 4,700 stores," Walmart said.

Walmart said in addition to returning third-party items in-store, shoppers can also print a return label from the Walmart website and mail unwanted items back to third-party sellers.

Target also offers free two-day shipping on purchases $35 and up. Target customers that have a store credit card can get free shipping on any purchase with no minimum sale required.

"Retailers realize they are fighting for convenience," Rod Sides, head of Deloitte's retail practice, told CNBC. "At the end of the day, they have to bring everything to you."

Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on all purchases. The membership costs $119 a year.