Dozens more sickened, hospitalized in ground beef salmonella outbreak

The salmonella bacteria, shown here in a microscopic image, prompted the recall of 6.5 million pounds of ground beef. Image courtesy National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday that 63 more people have become sick with salmonella infections linked to a recall of ground beef.

The number of illnesses associated with the outbreak rose to 120 in 22 states. Among the ill, 33 people have been hospitalized.

No deaths have been reported.

Federal officials believe the illnesses are connected to a recall of 6.5 million pounds of ground beef processed at JBS Tolleson company in Tolleson, Ariz., earlier this month. The product was packaged from July 26 to Sept. 7.

The first report of illness began Aug. 5 and the most recent report started Sept. 28.

Salmonella-contaminated food can cause diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever within 12 hours to 72 hours and the illness usually lasts four to seven days. However, older people and infants with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop severe illness and some severe cases may require hospitalization.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service noted that it is concerned some of the products may still be in consumers' freezers.

"Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them," the USDA statement said. "These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase."