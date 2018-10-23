Trending Stories

Suspect in slaying of Georgia officer shot and killed by police
Explosive device found in George Soros' mailbox
University of Utah student slain on campus; ex-boyfriend found dead
Museum of the Bible says 5 Dead Sea Scrolls are forgeries
Hurricane Willa nears landfall on Mexico

Photo Gallery

 
German Chancellor Angela Merkel makes official visit to Israel

Latest News

One in ten frequent pot users experience withdrawal symptoms
Human Rights Watch: Palestinian forces arbitrarily arrest, torture critics
Dozens more sickened, hospitalized in ground beef salmonella outbreak
Hurricane Willa nears landfall on Mexico
6 children killed in adenovirus outbreak in New Jersey
 
Back to Article
/