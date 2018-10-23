Donald Trump signs law authorizing water infrastructure projects

United States President Donald Trump singed America’s Water Infrastructure Act of 2018 in the Oval Office of the White House on Tuesday, authorizing new water infrastructure programs throughout the United States. Photo by Ron Sachs/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump signed a law Tuesday authorizing U.S. Army Corps of Engineers water resource projects and policies nationwide.

Trump signed America's Water Infrastructure Act of 2018 into law, which authorizes $6.1 billion for 12 new water projects for construction by the Army Corps of Engineers and modification to three existing projects.

It also gives the Army Corps of Engineers authority to conduct feasibility studies for more than 35 possible projects and require it to speed up 30 previously authorized studies.

Trump was joined by Sens. John Barrasso, R-Wyo. and Tom Carper, D-Del., the heads of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works as he signed the bill into law.

"After years of rebuilding other nations, we are finally rebuilding our nation," Trump said.

Trump also commended the senators for passing the bipartisan bill, saying "this is the beginning" of more cooperation between the two parties.

Barrasso wrote on Twitter that the signing of the law was a "big win for Wyoming and the country."

"This deals with waste water, drinking water, dams, reservoirs, water storage, impacting all parts of the state," he said.