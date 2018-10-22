Oct. 22 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump will speak Monday afternoon in Houston at a rally in support of Sen. Ted Cruz.

He's scheduled to speak at 6:30 p.m. CDT at the Toyota Center after hosting a roundtable with supporters. Thousands of Republican supporters gathered around the venue hours before Trump's appearance.

Cruz is running for re-election to the Senate, facing U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-Texas, who represents a district in the El Paso area. The race is the most expensive campaign in the current midterm elections, and Republicans may lose their Senate majority if O'Rourke can unseat Cruz.

"Big Night In Texas!!!!" Trump tweeted early Monday.

Early voting began in Texas and 5 other states Monday, including Arkansas, Alaska, Florida, Idaho and Massachusetts.