Two storms, Vicente, Willa, expected to impact Mexico

The 2018 Northeast Pacific (to 180°) #hurricane season has now set the record for most seasonal Accumulated Cyclone Energy for the NE Pacific basin - breaking the old record set in 1992. #Vicente #Willa pic.twitter.com/nWwVLT5ibU

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Vicente and Willa, expected to become a hurricane, will impact Mexico next week, forecasts show.

Both tropical storms were brewing in the eastern Pacific Ocean south of Mexico Saturday, AccuWeather reported, with potential to bring storm surge, damaging winds, flooding and mudslides to western and southwestern Mexico next week. The two storms could also shake up the seas making it dangerous for swimmers and surfers to enter the water in Acapulco, Zihuatenejo and Manzanilla.

Tropical Storm Vicente was located about 95 miles west of Tapachula, Mexico on Saturday with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.

Tropical-storm-force winds extended outward up to 25 miles.

No coastal watches or warnings were in effect for Vicente, but the NHC noted that "interests along the southeastern and southern coast of Mexico should monitor the progress of Vicente."

Vicente is expected to strengthen slightly over the couple days, the NHC said.

"Willa, on the other hand, is moving into an environment conducive for rapid strengthening and can become a major hurricane by midweek," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Paul Walker said.

Walker added that the impact from both storms will be seen by the middle of next week and Willa, in particular, "can then make landfall as a hurricane in Sinaloa or Nayarit around Thursday."

Willa was located about 305 miles south-southwest of Manzanillo, Mexico Saturday with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, and the expectation that it will become a hurricane on Sunday, the NHC said.

Tropical-storm-force winds extended outward up to 45 miles.

Willa is expected to strengthen rapidly because it's in an area of low wind sheer, The Weather Channel reported, and could reach major hurricane status.

With Willa and Vicente, the 2018 Northeast Pacific hurricane season has hit a new record for the most seasonal Accumulated Cyclone Energy, Meteorologist at Colorado State University Philip Klotzbach said in a Twitter post.