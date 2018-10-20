USC victims to split $215M in alleged sex abuse settlement

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- The University of Southern California has reached a $215 million class-action settlement for allegedly failing to prevent sex abuse by former campus gynecologist.

Interim President Wanda Austin announced Friday that the settlement would provide individual students who received women's health services from Dr. George Tyndall at least $2,500. Additional compensation of up to $250,000 could be available to students who provide further details about their experiences. Court approval of the settlement is expected and following that, students will receive notice of their options.

Tyndall faces hundreds of misconduct lawsuits for allegedly sexually abusing and harassing women in his care over a span of 30 years. In some cases, women say the university covered up for him.

He denies the accusations and resigned in June 2017 with a financial payout. Tyndall has said, "patients sometimes fabricate stories." Prior to that, he was placed on leave after an investigation determined in 2016 that he made racist and sexually suggestive statements to patients, NPR reported.

The settlement was reached with the lawyers representing hundreds of current and former students.

Plaintiffs allege Tyndall inappropriately touched and photographed patients repeatedly in his 30-year career.

"Our Board of Trustees supports this settlement, which was reached in collaboration with plaintiffs' counsel, and which will provide relief to those who have been impacted by this difficult experience," Austin said. "By doing so, we hope that we can help our community move collectively toward reconciliation. I regret that any student ever felt uncomfortable, unsafe, or mistreated in any way as a result of the actions of a university employee."