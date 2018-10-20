Blunt force killed 20 in N.Y. limo crash, autopsies show

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- All 20 victims of the limousine crash earlier this month in New York were killed by multiple severe traumatic blunt force injuries, autopsy results show.

The autopsy results on the Oct. 6 limo crash in Schoharie, N.Y., from Doctor Michael Sikirica of Albany Medical Center, which New York State Police Major Robert Patnaude released Friday, did not include pending drug tests.

"The investigation of the crash is ongoing," Patnaude's statement said.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash, which marked the deadliest U.S. transportation crash in nearly a decade.

Investigators said the Ford Excursion limousine ran a stop sign at an intersection in Schoharie and crashed into a nearby parking lot, where it struck a parked vehicle.

A group of 17 family members and friends had rented the Prestige Limo to celebrate the 30th birthday of Amy Steenburg with a trip to a brewery in Cooperstown.

Eighteen people in the limousine and two pedestrians died in the crash.

The limousine involved in the crash failed an inspection last month, and the driver didn't have a chauffeur's license, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

Prestige Limo operator Nauman Hussain was charged with criminally negligent homicide.

Hussain's attorney, Lee Kindon, said prosecutor's "jumped the gun" with the charges against Hussain.

Kindon added that Hussain's father actually ran the day-to-day operation of the company.