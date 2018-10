Oct. 19 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump will participate in a defense roundtable discussion Friday during a trip to Arizona, where he also will speak to supporters in a rally.

The roundtable was scheduled to begin at 5:15 p.m. MST at Luke Air Force Base. Before the roundtable, Trump is expected tour the base.

At 6:30 p.m., Trump will hold a rally with supporters in Mesa, Ariz.