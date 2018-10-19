Oct. 19 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania man convicted last month in the deaths of his wife and stepdaughter has confessed to another killing 30 years ago, investigators said.

Authorities said Regis A. Brown confessed to killing Bryce Kenneth Tompkins in 1988. His body was found by hunters in Neshannock Creek and had long been a cold case until this week, CNN reported.

Last month, Brown received a life sentence plus 20-40 years after he pleaded guilty in March to first- and third-degree murder charges in the death of his wife, Michelle Brown, and stepdaughter Tammy Greenawalt.

Investigator Joseph Vascetti told CNN he believed Brown confessed to the crime because of the life conviction in September and had nothing to lose. Vascetti said Brown killed Tompkins because he witnessed a burglary.

"It is surprising," Brown's attorney Eric Hackwelder told CNN. "He made a complete confession initially and he was very cooperative with authorities. And it's my understanding that he's very cooperative at this point as well."

Hackwelder said he may represent Brown again in the Tompkins case.

Vascetti said Brown may also face more charges stemming from other investigations dating back to the mid-1980s.

"He's either been arrested for or confessed to, or is a strong suspect in eight homicides right now," Vascetti in a news conference Thursday.