Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort arrives at U.S. District Court on December 11, 2017, in Washington, D.C. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, now convicted of bank and tax fraud charges, will be sentenced in February, a federal judge ruled on Friday.

Manafort appeared in Alexandria, Va., federal court in a wheelchair and did not rise when Judge T.S. Ellie III spoke to him.

The judge scheduled the sentencing for Feb. 8.

Defense attorney Kevin Dowling said there are "significant issues with Mr. Manafort's health right now that have to do with his confinement."

Manafort, 68, has been held in jail since he was convicted on eight charges in August, with a jury deadlocked on 10 other counts.

Friday's hearing was ordered to set a sentencing date and to deal with the 10 unresolved counts. Prosecutors hoped for a delay in proceedings until Manafort finishes offering information to special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.

In his decision to plead guilty in a related case in Washington, D.C., Manafort admitted he committed all the bank and tax fraud crimes with which he was charged in Alexandria. He also agreed to cooperate with the Mueller investigation.