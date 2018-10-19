Exorcism planned to ward off planned 'witch curse' for Kavanaugh

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- An exorcism is planned for Saturday intended to protect new Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh from "witches" who will try to hex him with a curse this weekend.

Father Gary Thomas, the exorcist for the Diocese of San Jose, Calif., conducted a mass for Kavanaugh Thursday and will hold another on Saturday, the National Catholic Register reported.

A group of witches said they plan to hex Kavanaugh Saturday during an event at a bookstore in New York City, ABC News reported.

The witches said the curse is a response to his elevation to the high court despite sexual misconduct accusations made against him by multiple women.

"It's an act of solidarity, of letting people know that you're not alone with the monsters," Dakota Braccial, co-owner of the bookstore, told Newsweek. "Just because you don't follow generally accepted mainstream faiths doesn't mean you can't have comradery."

Braccial said the store has already hosted witches on three other occasions to put hexes on President Donald Trump, who nominated Kavanaugh to the court.

Thomas was the focus of the 2010 book, The Rite: The Making of a Modern Exorcist, which was made into a film. He said he's taking the exorcism seriously because satanic forces have become bolder in recent years.

"They are more confident that the general public will be more accepting of the demonic," he told the National Catholic Register. "This is a conjuring of evil -- not about free speech. Conjuring up personified evil does not fall under free speech. Satanic cults often commit crimes; they murder and sexually abuse everyone in their cult."

A Facebook page promoting the "hexing" says 50 percent of the proceeds will be donated to charity, 25 percent to the Ali Forney Center and the other 25 percent to Planned Parenthood.