Alaska Gov. Walker drops re-election bid

Alaskan Gov. Bill Walker said he didn't think he would win a three-way race against a fellow Democrat and a Republican. File photo courtesy state of Alaska

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Alaska Gov. Bill Walker suspended his re-election campaign Friday, three weeks before Election Day, saying he didn't believe he could win a three-way race.

Walker faced fellow Democrat Mark Begich and Republican Mike Dunleavy before dropping his bid ahead of the Nov. 6 election.

"With more time, I am confident that [Lt. Gov. Valerie Davidson] and I could deliver a message and a campaign that could earn a victory in this election. But there are only 18 days remaining before election day," he said in an Instagram post announcing the decision.

"In the time remaining, I believe we cannot win a three-way race. This week I have talked to many Alaskans to determine whether I or Mark Begich had a better chance of running a competitive race against Mike Dunleavy. The determination was made that, at this point, Begich has the better odds."

RELATED Russian charged with conspiracy to interfere in midterms

Walker's announcement comes three days after former Lt. Gov. Byron Mallott resigned after making "inappropriate comments." Following Mallott's resignation, Davidson was immediately sworn in as Walker's No. 2.

Stopping short of outright endorsing his Democratic competitor in his re-election bid, Walker said Begich's "stance on the important issues ... closely align with my priorities for Alaska."

"This is not the first difficult decision I have made this week, but it is one I know I must make. There simply are no words to express my deepest gratitude to the incomparable, dedicated team of outstanding Alaskans who have served in my administration and to the thousands of supporters, donors, volunteers and campaign staff who have been passionately committed to my re-election," Walker said.

RELATED Generation Z voters could make waves in midterm elections

RELATED Parties using dirty tricks to skew midterm elections in their favor