Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Nearly 100 more women have filed a lawsuit accusing a former gynecologist at the University of Southern California with sexual misconduct and abuse.

The suits were filed by 93 additional women Thursday in Los Angeles Superior Court, bringing the total number of misconduct lawsuits against Dr. George Tyndall to about 400.

The women say Tyndall abused them over a span of 30 years and the university even knew about it -- and in some cases, covered up for him.

"The survivors we represent are furious, and rightfully so," said attorney Andy Rubenstein, whose Texas firm is representing many former patients. "They are not going away. Generations of [USC] women have had to endure the same emotional pain and scars because USC did nothing.

"Since this story broke nearly six months ago, there has been no significant effort by USC to come clean or enact substantive change in the way it handles allegations of sexual assaults against its staff."

At a news conference Thursday, more than 20 of the plaintiffs asked California Attorney General Xavier Becerra for an independent investigation of the school for the way it handled the case.

Tyndall had previously told the Los Angeles Times he did nothing wrong and that his exams met medical standards.

A recent internal investigation by USC, though, said Tyndall's actions during pelvic exams were outside the scope of current medical practice and amounted to sexual harassment.

The university allowed Tyndall to resign last summer with a financial settlement, the Times reported.

"We are aware of the lawsuits," USC said in a statement. "We will be seeking a prompt and fair resolutions that is respectful of our former students. We are committed to providing the women of USC with the best, most thorough and respectful health care services of any university."

The accusations against Tyndall led to the resignation of USC's president in August and an investigation by the U.S. Department of Education.