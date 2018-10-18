Palestinian activists hold posters of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Rafah, Gaza Strip on Oct. 9 during a protest drawing attention to his disappearance in Istanbul. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI

Turkish forensic police officers arrive at he Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday. The teams are looking for traces of missing reporter Jamal Khashoggi, who disappeared after visiting the consulate on October 2. Photo by Erdem Sahin/EPA-EFE

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump said he will have a "long talk" with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Thursday about the disappearance of U.S.-based Saudi reporter Jamal Khashoggi, on the same day his final column was run in The Washington Post.

Khashoggi's final column calls for a free press throughout the Arab world. He has not been seen since he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, on Oct. 2. He is presumed dead by many, including possibly the U.S. intelligence community.

Turkish officials said they have audio and video evidence that the journalist and critic of the Saudi royal family was killed inside the consulate building, where he went to get documents for his planned wedding. The Saudis have denied the charge.

"The Arab world needs a modern version of the old transnational media so citizens can be informed about global events," Khashoggi wrote in the Post column Thursday. "More important, we need to provide a platform for Arab voices.

"We suffer from poverty, mismanagement and poor education. Through the creation of an independent international forum, isolated from the influence of nationalist governments spreading hate through propaganda, ordinary people in the Arab world would be able to address the structural problems their societies face."

Karen Attiah, global opinions editor of the Post, wrote that she received Khashoggi's column one day after his disappearance but held on to it in hopes he would return so they could edit it together.

"Now I have to accept: That is not going to happen," Attiah wrote.

RELATED Oil prices steady but analysts wary of Saudi reaction to Khashoggi allegations

CNN reported Wednesday that some of those suspected in the case have ties to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's inner circle. Turkish officials told the network that the suspects were led by a Saudi intelligence officer who is close to the prince's confidants.

The New York Times hinted at the same connection Thursday, writing that U.S. intelligence officials are viewing increasing circumstantial evidence that connects the prince with Khashoggi's disappearance.

Trump is planning to debrief Pompeo Thursday after his trip to Saudi Arabia and Turkey in connection with Khashoggi's disappearance, USA Today reported.

Pompeo talked to the Saudi royal family and Turkish officials on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, in a mission to find out more information about Khashoggi. Trump said he wanted to know more about the audio and video evidence Turkey claims it has.

"I'm not sure yet that it exists, probably does, possibly does," Trump said, per USA Today. "I'll have a full report on that (when Pompeo returns). That's going to be the first question I ask."

Trump denied giving Saudi Arabia "cover" by previously suggesting that a murder could have been done by "rogue killers" and not challenging the royal family's denials of the possible death.