YouTube back online after outage hits website, TV, music service

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- YouTube experienced a major, but brief, outage late Tuesday.

Google, YouTube's owner, said the 90-minute outage knocked the video website, its subscription TV service and its Music access offline. It affected users in the United States, Brazil, Japan, parts of Australia, Southeast Asia and Western Europe, a map on DownDetector showed.

By 11 p.m. EDT, YouTube said service had returned.

"We're back! Thanks for all your patience," it said on Twitter. It wasn't immediately clear what caused the outage.

Users who tried to access YouTube during the outage got "503" error messages, which usually means the server is overloaded. Some users also got "500 internal server error" messages.

YouTube has had outages before, like a brief crash during the FIFA World Cup this summer when many customers paid for a live stream of the games.