Winning numbers selected for $378M Powerball drawing

The Powerball jackpot rose to $378 million for Wednesday night's drawing after no winners were selected in Saturday's drawing. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- The Powerball jackpot reached $378 million for Wednesday night's drawing, up from $345 million earlier in the day.

Wednesday night's winning numbers were 3, 57, 64, 68, 69 with a Powerball of 15. The Powerball jackpot has increased 18 times since Aug. 11, when Nandlall Mangal won the $245.6 million jackpot.

The odds of winning the Powerball stand at 1 in 292.2 million and the jackpot has been won six times this year.

"These are jackpots that inspire players' dreams: What would they do, whom would they tell, and how would they live if they won a huge jackpot? And dreams come true for all the state beneficiaries who receive proceeds from these great games," Powerball Chairman David Barden said. "As the excitement continues to grow, remember to always play responsibly."

Players must match all five white balls in any order and the red Powerball number.

Saturday's $314 million drawing produced no winners, but two tickets matched five numbers earning $1 million each.

The highest Powerball payout was in January 2016 when the winning ticket was worth $1.58 billion and shared by three ticket holders in Tennessee, Florida and California.

The jackpot for Mega Millions, the other multi-state lottery, rose to $900 million for Friday night's drawing.

No one has won the Mega Millions prize since July 24, when 11 workers in a California office shared the $543 million jackpot. Nine Mega Millions tickets from Tuesday's drawing matched five white balls to win the second place price of $1 million.