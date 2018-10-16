Trending Stories

Sears files for bankruptcy, plans to close 142 more stores
U.N.: Yemen crisis could produce 'worst famine in the world in 100 years'
Brexit talks stall over border arrangement for Ireland, Northern Ireland
Maryland police officer charged with raping woman at traffic stop
North Korea charges 'imperialists' with 'cunning' call for peace

Photo Gallery

 
Hurricane Michael damage in Florida

Latest News

Voters in many states to decide on marijuana, abortion, minimum wage
Famous birthdays for Oct. 16: Tim Robbins, Naomi Osaka
UPI Almanac for Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018
On This Day: Americans give Black Power salute at Olympics
Maryland police officer charged with raping woman at traffic stop
 
Back to Article
/