Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said PhRMA's announcement was a "small step in the right direction."

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- The United States' largest drug industry trade group said Monday that member companies will begin directing patients to information about prescription drug costs in television advertising.

Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America said the move is part of a "commitment to providing more transparency about medicine costs," which coincides with similar efforts by the Trump administration.

The television advertisements will inform users about company websites where they can find medicine list price, out-of-pocket costs and available financial assistance.

"Our member companies are taking a new approach to how they communicate about medicines in [direct-to-consumer] television advertisements to make it easier for patients to access information about medicine costs," said Stephen Ubl, president and CEO of PhRMA. "The administration and Congress have called on our industry to provide cost information in DTC advertisements, and our members are voluntarily stepping up to the plate."

President Donald Trump has pushed legislation forcing pharmaceutical companies and pharmacists to be more communicative with customers about prescription drug costs. Last week, he signed a pair of bills lifting so-called gag orders that previously prevented pharmacists from telling customers about how to save money on drugs.

During the signing, Trump said the state of drug pricing was "out of whack" and "way too high," in part due to the gag orders.

"You look at prices in our country and for the exact same drug in other countries, it's much lower-made in the same plant by the same company, and I said, 'What's going on?'"

In May, Trump laid out a series of plans to make pharmaceutical companies more competitive, including reducing the cost of prescription drugs by allowing drug companies to introduce cheaper versions of medications already on the market, stating at the time they were "getting away with murder. "

"Our great citizens deserve to know the lowest price available at our pharmacies and now that is what they'll be getting," Trump said.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said PhRMA's announcement was a "small step in the right direction."

"Our vision for a new, more transparent drug-pricing system does not rely on voluntary action. The drug industry remains resistant to providing real transparency around their prices, including the sky-high list prices that many patients pay," he said.

PhRMA said all of its member companies voluntarily agreed to the new initiative.