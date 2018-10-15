Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Police in Georgia said they're looking at surveillance video footage for clues as to who killed a young woman as she was driving over the weekend.

Kelsey Quayle, an aspiring model, died Oct. 8 after she was shot while driving in Riverdale, Ga., about 12 miles south of Atlanta. Police said it first appeared to be a traffic accident, but doctors later found the gunshot wound in her neck.

She was taken off life support and died Friday. Investigators said they are now looking at video footage from a gas station in the area. Clayton County police they believe Quayle, 28, was shot only moments before her car began to drift.

Police have tried to contact the drivers of two other vehicles seen in the surveillance video.

Authorities said another surveillance video, which has not been released, captures the entire crash.

"We would especially like to speak with the driver of the white SUV and the driver of the gray sedan that is seen passing Kelsey's vehicle as it is traveling in the lanes of oncoming traffic," police said in a Facebook post.

Quayle moved to the Atlanta area months ago to pursue a modeling career, WCGL-TV reported.