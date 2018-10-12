Walmart is partnering with MGM to produce programming for its Vudu streaming service. File Photo by Ken Wolter/Shutterstock/UPI

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Walmart has announced a partnership with MGM to produce new programming for its video streaming service.

The retail giant said the venture will enhance its streaming service Vudu. It will begin with an updated version of the 1983 Michael Keaton film Mr. Mom next year.

The partnership is one of two Walmart announced this week for its streaming service.

On Thursday, Walmart also announced a partnership with Eko, a developer of interactive video technology, to make "original, interactive content."

"The future of video entertainment is interactive, and this joint venture is a huge step towards bringing this future to life," Eko CEO Yoni Bloch said. "We're working alongside some of the most creative people from Hollywood and around the world, and we invite others to join us in making great interactive content."

Walmart bought Vudu eight years ago, but its performance has lagged behind competitors like Netflix and Amazon.

Among U.S. households that streamed video in April, 73 percent watched Netflix, 50 percent YouTube, 36 percent Hulu, 28 percent Amazon Prime and 13 percent Vudu, according to comScore.