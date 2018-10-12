The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday is worth $548 million -- or $300 million if the winner chooses the lump sum payment. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Someone in the United States could suddenly find themselves worth more than a half-billion dollars Friday night.

The jackpot for the Mega Millions drawing is at $548 million -- its third-largest in history. The next drawing at 11 p.m. EDT Friday will offer the ninth-largest jackpot in U.S. history.

The prize money increased by $78 million when no one won Tuesday's drawing. It was the 22nd consecutive draw without anyone matching all six numbers.

The lump sum payout will be at least $309 million, Mega Millions said. The odds of winning are about 300 million-to-1.

For those who don't win Friday night, they can try again Saturday when Powerball holds its next drawing for a pot worth a little less -- $314 million.

The Powerball pot climbed after no winners in Wednesday's draw. The potential payout on Saturday is the 24th-highest in the game's history. Powerball has yielded no winners since Aug. 11.

The lump sum option for that jackpot pays $179.4 million. Odds of winning are about 292 million-to-1.