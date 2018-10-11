Medieval re-enactor impales self with spear during performance

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- A Medieval re-enactor died after accidentally impaling himself with a seven-foot spear during a performance in Kentucky on Saturday.

Peter Barclay, 53, of Virginia, also known as " Master Terafan Greydragon" to his fellow reenactors in the Society for Creative Anachronism, the organization that held the event, was competing in an equestrian game in Williamstown, Ky. when the incident occurred.

"On Saturday, October 6, a brother in arms to many of us lost his life in the pursuit of our game," Alan Gravesend of the SCA said in a statement posted to the group's Facebook page. "The Society is investigating the matter and is fully cooperating with the authorities. The Society Marshal is conducting an investigation to determine what might have led up to the accident, and what specific measures should be taken to ensure that this does not occur again."

The SCA's president, John Fulton, told the Washington Post that Barclay was playing a game that requires using one's lance to pick up a paper plate.

"Something happened with that spear and he lost control of it or it turned, hit the ground, and as his horse was moving, the tip of it went into him," Fulton said, adding that the spear went into Barclay's abdomen as hundreds of spectators watched.

"He got off the horse, took some steps and people noticed he was bleeding," Fulton said.

Fulton died on the way to the hospital.

Hamilton County coroner's chief administrator, Andrea Hatten, has listed the death as accidental.