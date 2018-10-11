Hurricane Michael weakens to tropical storm as it crosses Georgia

Michael weakened into a tropical storm Thursday as it passed over Georgia. The track takes it northeast over the Carolinas and Virginia next. Image courtesy of NOAA

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Hurricane Michael weakened to a tropical storm Thursday with 50 mph winds as it moved across Georgia, the National Hurricane Center said.

The eye of the storm was 30 miles west of Augusta, Ga., as of the NHC's 5 a.m. EDT update. The storm was moving northeast at 21 mph with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph.

When it made landfall Wednesday in the Florida Panhandle, Michael was packing 155 mph winds, 2 mph shy of a Category 5 storm.

An estimated 288,000 homes and businesses were without power in Florida. Another 40,000 were without power in Georgia and 41,000 in Alabama.

Storm surge warnings were discontinued for the Gulf Coast of Florida and the Georgia coast. A storm surge watch is in effect from the Ocracoke Inlet to Duck in North Carolina.

A tropical storm warning was in place from Altamaha Sound, Ga. to Duck, N.C. and from Pamlico and Albemarle sounds, N.C.

On the forecast track, Michael was expected to head northeast through Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia on Thursday as a tropical storm. Michael could intensify again when it reaches the Atlantic Ocean late Thursday or early Friday.

Heavy rainfall was projected for areas in the storm's path. The NHC forecasts up to 7 inches for eastern Georgia and the Carolinas up to southern New England. Isolated areas could get 9 inches and life-threatening flash floods.

Isolated tornadoes are possible Thursday in South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia.

Tropical-storm force winds extend outward 160 miles from the eye of the storm.