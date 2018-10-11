Trending Stories

Hurricane Michael weakens to tropical storm as it crosses Georgia
Hurricane Michael: Falling tree causes first confirmed death
Trump, FEMA spur federal action to aid areas hit by Michael
Medieval re-enactor impales self with spear during performance
Feds: N.Y. man planned to bomb National Mall on Election Day

Latest News

OPEC: Venezuelan, Iranian monthly oil production down in September
Usher announces midnight release for surprise album
Squirrel invades London Assembly during meeting
'Ghost imaging' could make greenhouse gas analysis more precise
Gov't study: 'Nearly all' U.S. weapons systems vulnerable to attack
 
