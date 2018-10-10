U.S. Marshals: 123 missing kids found during 1-day operation in Michigan

Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Law enforcement agencies in Michigan located 123 missing children during a one-day operation, the U.S. Marshals Service announced.

Operation MISafeKid took place on Sept. 26 throughout Wayne County "to identify and recover missing children from the area with an emphasis on locating victims of sex trafficking," the USMS said in a news release.

In coordination with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Detroit Police Department, Michigan State Police and other local agencies, 123 out of 301 missing children on file were identified and recovered safely during the operation.

"All of the children located were interviewed about potentially being sexually victimized or used in a sex trafficking ring during their period of time that they were deemed missing," the USMS said. "Three cases were identified as being possible sex trafficking cases, and one homeless teen was transported back to the command post after it was discovered that he had not had anything to eat in three days. He was then debriefed and turned over to Child Protective Services for aftercare."

USMS said the sweep was the first of its kind in Michigan's Wayne County.

"The message to the missing children and their families that we wish to convey is that we will never stop looking for you," the agency said.