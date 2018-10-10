Oct. 10 (UPI) -- The operator of a New York limousine company, whose vehicle was involved in an accident that killed 20 people last week, was taken into police custody Wednesday.

Nauman Hussain, operator of Prestige Limo, will be charged with criminally negligent homicide, his lawyer said. Hussein's father is the owner of the company.

The New York State Police confirmed the charges.

Police said the stretch SUV limo failed to stop at an intersection in Schoharie, N.Y., near Albany, last weekend and crashed. Eighteen in the limo and two pedestrians were killed.

The vehicle failed a mandatory annual state inspection in September, and the driver did not have did not have a commercial driver's license with a passenger endorsement -- which is required for limo drivers in the state, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office said this week.

Thousands gathered at a park near the crash site Monday night for a vigil to remember those who died.

The crash is the deadliest transportation accident in the United States since a 2009 plane crash near Buffalo killed 50 people.