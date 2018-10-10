Hurricane Michael grows to Category 4 storm as it nears Florida Panhandle

Hurricane Michael became a Category 4 storm Wednesday morning as it neared landfall in the Florida panhandle. Photo courtesy NOAA

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Hurricane Michael strengthened into a Category 4 storm early Wednesday as it heads toward the Florida Panhandle.

Michael will come ashore as an "extremely dangerous" storm Wednesday afternoon packing winds of 140 mph, the National Hurricane Center said its 5 a.m. update Wednesday. Life-threatening storm surge and heavy rainfall is expected along Florida's northeastern Gulf Coast.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott posted a series of tweets overnight warning residents along the coast to evacuate.

"This is your last chance to evacuate before conditions start deteriorating within the next few hours," Scott said. "Storm surge can occur before, during, or after the center of a storm passes through an area. I'm asking all Floridians to stay vigilant throughout tonight and tomorrow as we brace for Hurricane Michael to make landfall."

Michael's location was about 140 miles south-southwest of Panama City, Fla. and 130 miles southwest of Apalachicola, Fla.

Forecasters say it could bring catastrophic damage when it makes landfall.

"Michael could develop into a potentially catastrophic event for the northeastern Gulf Coast," the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee, Fla., said. Forecasters said Michael could be the strongest hurricane in 12 years to hit the stretch of coastline from Pensacola to Tampa.

RELATED Crude oil prices tick up as Hurricane Michael targets the Florida panhandle

Large waves are expected from Mexico Beach to Keaton Beach, where they could reach 9 to 13 feet in height. Storm surge could reach heights of 6 to 9 feet from the Okaloosa-Walton County line to Mexico Beach and from Keaton Beach to Cedar Key. Cedar Key to Chassahowitzka could see storm surge topping out between 4 to 6 feet. The areas from Chassahowitzka to Anna Maria Island and between the Alabama-Florida border and the Okaloosa-Walton county line could see 2 to 4 feet of storm surge.

"This is a life-threatening situation," the NHC said Tuesday. "Persons located within these areas should take all necessary actions to protect life and property from rising water and the potential for other dangerous conditions. Promptly follow evacuation and other instructions from local officials."

A storm surge warning was in effect from the Okaloosa-Walton County line to the Anclote River, the NHC said. A hurricane warning covered the Alabama-Florida border east to the Suwannee River.

The NHC forecasts 4 to 8 inches of rain for the Panhandle, southeast Alabama and parts of southwest and central Georgia. Isolated areas could get 12 inches with the threat of life-threatening flash floods.

Once it reaches land, Michael's track takes it northeast where it will still be at hurricane strength as it passes over Georgia. It will weaken into a tropical storm as it passes over the Carolinas and Virginia on its way back to the Atlantic Ocean.

Farther out in the Atlantic, Leslie has regained hurricane status as it meanders east. The Category 1 hurricane has maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, the NHC said in a 5 a.m. update. The storm, located 1,105 miles from Azores, is expected to strengthen slowly over the next few days.

Leslie was a subtropical storm on Sept. 23 but weakened into depression, then back into a tropical storm, before reaching hurricane strength again.

Tropical Storm Nadine is also spinning about 485 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, the NHC said in its 5 a.m. update Wednesday.