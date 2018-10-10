Former N.Y. Rep. Anthony Weiner to be released from prison early

Former congressman Anthony Weiner will be released early from prison on good behavior. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Former congressman Anthony Weiner is set to be released from prison in May, about three months early, because of good behavior.

Weiner, a former Democratic House representative from New York, is serving a 21-month sentence for sending messages to a 15-year-old girl through a social media site.

Weiner, 54, pleaded guilty in May 2017 and was locked up at Federal Medical Center Devens in Ayer, Mass.

"This crime was my rock bottom," Weiner said in court at the time. "I have no excuse ... I victimized a young person who deserved better."

With his new release date on May 14, he will end up serving 18 months of that sentence.

"This projected release date includes credit for good conduct time earned and good conduct time that may be earned throughout the remainder of his sentence," the Bureau of Prisons said in a statement.

Weiner has gotten in trouble before for sending explicit messages to women. In 2011, he was forced to resign after it was revealed he'd exchanged lewd photos with women other than his wife. It happened again in 2013 when Weiner was running for mayor.

Weiner also played a role in the 2016 presidential election. His ex-wife, Huma Abedin, worked for Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign. In late 2016, the FBI controversially investigated whether Clinton had used non-secure email servers while handling classified information as secretary of state.

Less than two weeks before the election, several additional Clinton-related emails were found Weiner's laptop but the FBI determined they indicated no wrongdoing by Clinton.