Oct. 10 (UPI) -- The Ford Motor Company announced a recall Wednesday for nearly 200 of its 647-horsepower, $450,000 Ford GT supercars, over a potential fire hazard.

Ford said hydraulic fluid in the sports cars could leak from the valve block assembly underneath the car's rear wing and onto the exhaust, and start a fire. It reported one fire related to the problem, in June in Germany, but said no one was hurt.

The fire occurred after only 43 miles of driving, and the automaker worked with the owner to determine the cause. Ford also replaced the car.

Ford said the recall is so far limited to 194 2017- and 2018-model year vehicles in North America -- 176 in the United States and 18 in Canada. Ford did not specify how many were sold outside of North America.

Dealers will perform a software update to the vehicle controller to eliminate the possibility of excessive pressure in the valve block assembly. Some vehicles will have a rear wing hydraulic check valve installed and rubber o-rings and filters replaced, if needed.