Hurricane Michael looms off the Florida coast Thursday morning as a Category 4 storm. Michael is expected to bring heavy rainfall to the area and produce life-threatening conditions, forecasters said. Image courtesy NOAA

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- The National Hurricane Center said Wednesday Hurricane Michael is "extremely dangerous" and about to make a direct hit on northwest Florida.

Michael is packing winds of 145 mph just about 60 miles off both Panama City, Fla., and Apalachicola, Fla., the NHC said in an 11 a.m. advisory. It's moving northeast at 14 mph.

The NHC said Michael could still grow stronger before it reaches the Florida coast.

Heavy rainfall is projected for areas in the storm's path. The NHC forecasts as many as 8 inches for the Panhandle, southeast Alabama and parts of southwest and central Georgia. Isolated areas could get 12 inches and life-threatening flash floods.

Forecasters predicted Michael would be a major hurricane -- Category 3 or stronger -- by the time it arrived Wednesday. Overnight Tuesday, Florida Gov. Rick Scott posted a series of tweets warning residents to prepare and evacuate.

"This is your last chance to evacuate before conditions start deteriorating within the next few hours," Scott wrote. "Storm surge can occur before, during, or after the center of a storm passes through an area. I'm asking all Floridians to stay vigilant throughout tonight and tomorrow as we brace for Hurricane Michael to make landfall."

Forecasters have warned that Michael's strength could be "catastrophic" for communities in its path -- anywhere from Pensacola on the western flank of the Florida Panhandle to Tampa. They said Michael could be the strongest hurricane to hit that stretch of coastline in 13 years.

RELATED Crude oil prices tick up as Hurricane Michael targets the Florida panhandle

Large waves are expected from Mexico Beach to Keaton Beach, where they could reach 9 to 13 feet in height. Storm surge could reach heights of 6 to 9 feet from the Okaloosa-Walton County line to Mexico Beach and from Keaton Beach to Cedar Key. Cedar Key to Chassahowitzka could see storm surge topping out between 4 to 6 feet. The areas from Chassahowitzka to Anna Maria Island and between the Alabama-Florida border and the Okaloosa-Walton county line could see 2 to 4 feet of storm surge.

After reaching land, Michael is expected to travel northeast at hurricane strength as it passes over Georgia. It will weaken into a tropical storm near the Carolinas and Virginia on its way back to the Atlantic Ocean, forecasters said.