Oct. 10 (UPI) -- The Department of Homeland Security will deploy security sensors to protect voters from cybersecurity threats before the midterm elections, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said.

DHS will be out in full force on Nov. 6 with a virtual, nationwide "situation room to assist our partners," Nielsen said while speaking to a Senate panel Wednesday.

"With weeks to go until the midterms, top of mind for most Americans is the Russian interference in our 2016 elections," Nielsen said. "That was a direct attack on our democracy. We should not, cannot, and will not tolerate such attacks, nor let them happen again."

Nielsen and FBI director Christopher Wray testified before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee to talk about cyber threats, as well as terrorism and border security.

There's a "worldwide outbreak of cyberattacks and cyber vulnerabilities" being spread around the world, Nielsen said. The U.S. elections aren't the only target.

Security group Symantec discovered a new cyber group that appears to be targeting overseas embassies in Eastern Europe and military targets in the Middle East.

"Gallmaker's activity appears to be highly targeted, with its victims all related to government, military or defense sectors," a Symantec blog reads. "Gallmaker's activity points strongly to it being a cyber espionage campaign, likely carried out by a state-sponsored group."

The attacks are difficult to detect because the group uses publicly available hacking tools to carry out the attacks.

"Attackers are hoping to 'hide in plain sight,' with their malicious activity hidden in a sea of legitimate processes," Symantec said.