Former Vice President Joe Biden is pondering whether to run for president in 2020, but said Wednesday he has no plans to enter the race "at this point." File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Despite polling numbers that show he would do well against President Donald Trump, former Vice President Joe Biden said Wednesday he has no current plans to run for the Democratic nomination in 2020.

After speaking at London's Chatham House, Biden told reporters he has no intention "at this point" to run in a Democratic field that is still pretty wide open.

"I think there are many people in the Democratic Party that can defeat Trump," he told CNN. "And I am not one at this point.

"I'm not being rankly partisan here -- the president acknowledged at the outset he didn't know a lot about foreign policy," he said of Trump. "He said he watched the news, although I think he's getting more and more informed out of necessity."

Biden said California Sen. Kamala Harris is a potential candidate "who would pursue a much more enlightened foreign policy."

For now, Biden said, he's focused on next month's midterm elections.

Earlier this year, Trump said it would be a "dream" to run against Biden -- although polling numbers show Biden performing strongly against the president.

Nikki Haley, who announced Tuesday she would resign as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations at the end of the year, said she will support Trump's campaign for re-election.

At a campaign rally late Tuesday, Trump called Democrats "unhinged" and "wacko" radicals for their fight over the nomination of Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh. Trump also said the "centrist Democratic Party is dead," in an op-ed USA Today Wednesday.

"Tell Trump he should hang on," Biden answered, sparking speculation he might run.