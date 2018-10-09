Hurricane Michael, upgraded to a Category 2 storm, churns off the Florida coast early Tuesday. The storm is projected to make landfall Wednesday along the panhandle. Image courtesy NOAA

Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Forecasters said Hurricane Michael could strengthen into a Category 3 storm before it makes landfall at the Florida Panhandle Wednesday afternoon.

The storm has strengthened to Category 2, one notch below classification as a major hurricane, and forecasters say it could bring catastrophic damage when it makes landfall.

"Michael could develop into a potentially catastrophic event for the northeastern Gulf Coast," the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee, Fla., said Monday. Forecasters said Michael could be the strongest hurricane in 12 years to hit the stretch of coastline from Pensacola to Tampa.

The NHC said it expects Michael to be a major hurricane, Category 3 or stronger, by the time it hits the Florida coast Wednesday.

"This is a life-threatening situation," the NHC said in its Tuesday advisory. "Persons located within these areas should take all necessary actions to protect life and property from rising water and the potential for other dangerous conditions. Promptly follow evacuation and other instructions from local officials."

"It's a massive storm," Florida Gov. Rick Scott said. "We haven't seen anything like this in the panhandle in decades."

Michael was about 395 miles south of Panama City, Fla., and 365 miles south of Apalachicola, Fla., the NHC said in a 8 a.m. advisory Tuesday. The storm was moving northwest at 12 mph.

A storm surge warning is in effect from the Okaloosa-Walton County line to the Anclote River, the NHC said. A hurricane warning covers from the Alabama-Florida border eastward to the Suwannee River.

Storm surges of up to 12 feet, which could lead to life-threatening flooding, have been predicted by the NHC on the Florida coast. The Tampa Bay area could see up to 4 feet.

The NHC forecasts 4 to 8 inches of rain for the panhandle, southeast Alabama and southern Georgia. Isolated areas could get 12 inches with the threat of life-threatening flash floods and storm surge.

Once it reaches land, Michael is forecast to weaken into a tropical storm when it passes through the East Coast, including the New York City area, by Friday morning.

The only other storm currently in the Atlantic Ocean is Tropical Storm Leslie, which has zig-zagged in intensity. Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts, the NHC said in an 5 a.m. AST advisory, adding that slow strengthening is forecast during the next few days. The storm is currently in the central Atlantic Ocean, 1,035 miles west of the Azores. Leslie was a subtropical storm on Sept. 23 but weakened into depression, then back into a tropical storm.