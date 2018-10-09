Hurricane Michael, a Category 1 storm, could strengthen to a Category 3 storm before making landfall at the Florida panhandle. Photo courtesy NOAA

Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Forecasters said Hurricane Michael could strengthen into a Category 3 storm before it makes landfall at the Florida Panhandle Wednesday afternoon.

The National Hurricane Center forecasts 4 to 8 inches of rain could fall on the Florida Panhandle, southeast Alabama and southern Georgia. Isolated areas could get 12 inches with the threat of life-threatening flash floods.

"It's a massive storm," Florida Gov. Rick Scott said. "We haven't seen anything like this in the panhandle in decades."

Michael was about 420 miles south of Panama City, Fla. and 390 miles south of Apalachicola, Fla., the NHC said in a 4 a.m. advisory Tuesday. The storm was moving north at 12 mph.

A hurricane warning was issued for the Gulf Coast of Florida from the Alabama/Florida border eastward to Suwannee River and a hurricane watch was issued for the Alabama/Florida border westward to the Mississippi/Alabama border.

The storm's center is forecast to move northward over the Florida Panhandle or Florida Big Bend area by Wednesday, and then move northeastward across the southeastern United States, the NHC said.

Once it reaches land, Michael is forecast to weaken into a tropical storm when it passes through the East Coast, including the New York City area, by Friday morning.

Storm surges of up to 12 feet, which could lead to life-threatening flooding, have been predicted by the NHC on the Florida coast. The Tampa Bay area could see up to 4 feet.

The only other storm currently in the Atlantic Ocean is Tropical Storm Leslie, which has zig-zagged in intensity. Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts, the NHC said in an 5 a.m. AST advisory, adding that slow strengthening is forecast during the next few days. The storm is currently in the central Atlantic Ocean, 1,035 miles west of the Azores. Leslie was a subtropical storm on Sept. 23 but weakened into depression, then back into a tropical storm.