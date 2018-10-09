Several California dioceses are releasing the names of priests accused of sexual abuse against children. File Photo by Pixabay/UPI

Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Catholic dioceses in California are releasing the names of priests accused of sexually abusing children over the last 40 years.

The Diocese of San Bernardino County has released a list of 34 priests accused of child sexual abuse dating back to the 1970s. Six of the priests were convicted of crimes.

Many of the accused priests are permanently banned or removed from the priesthood, and others are dead.

Bishop Gerald Barnes said the church "finds itself confronting the past and present realities of the clergy sexual abuse crisis."

"When we read this list we are pained to think of the many lives that were impacted by the sinful and unlawful acts of those priests who committed them," Barnes said. "I again offer my apologies and my deepest regrets to those who were victimized by the men on the this list, and to all the faithful of the diocese who have been scandalized by this shameful chapter in our church's history."

The Diocese of Oakland said it will follow San Berarnadino and release a list of all clergy "credibly accused" there.

The public disclosure is intended to "stop the scourge of sexual abuse of minors and vulnerable adults," Bishop Michael C. Barber said in an editorial in the Oakland Catholic Diocese newspaper.

"This public accountability will allow you and others in our community to see we are keeping our promises. We have nothing to hide. It is the right thing to do."

Oakland's diocese said it will release the first list within 45 days and a second list in 2019.

Last month, the Catholic Diocese of San Jose did the same thing, releasing the names of priests accused of abusing minors.

The Archdiocese of San Francisco is also considering a similar move.

These latest revelations come two months after a Pennsylvania grand jury revealed a long history of abuse by more than 300 priests over 70 years. That prompted the attorneys general from several states to launch their own investigations into clergy abuse, including Missouri, Illinois, Nebraska and New Mexico.