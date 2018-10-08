Texas police kill police dog after it attacks handler

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- A police officer in Waco, Texas shot and killed a police dog after it bit its handler during a call to serve a warrant, according to authorities.

Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said Monday that a police K-9 named Kastor, a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois, clamped its jaws on K-9 handler Michael Bucher's inside thigh, close to the femoral artery.

"The handler was continually giving commands for the dog to stop as Waco Detective Eric Trojanowski was attempting to physically pull Kastor away from the attack," Swanton said, according to KWTX-TV.

But Kastor didn't respond to verbal or physical commands and continued to cling onto Mucher's thigh. Trojanowski then fired a single, fatal shot at the dog to stop the attack.

This was a tragedy for all involved and we want to ensure everything possible is done to keep this from ever occurring again," Swanton said, according to the Waco Tribune-Herald.

The subject of the arrest warrant, who is wanted for robbery, was not at the premises when police arrived and is still at large.