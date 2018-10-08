Trending Stories

Hurricane Michael strengthens and advances on Florida Panhandle
British man convicted for posing as woman to trick men into sex
Nobel Prize for Economic Sciences awarded to Yale, NYU professors
Bulgarian journalist reporting on corruption found murdered
Seoul police launch investigation into assault case involving Goo Ha-ra

Photo Gallery

 
Jews celebrate high holy days in Jerusalem

Latest News

Netflix to open production hub in New Mexico
Texas police kill police dog after it attacks handler
Trump praises law enforcement, Kavanaugh at police chiefs convention
Bellingcat investigators say second Skripal poisoning suspect identified
Houston Astros sweep Cleveland Indians, advance to ALCS
 
