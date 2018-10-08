Trending Stories

Hurricane Michael strengthens and advances on Florida Panhandle
Nobel Prize for Economic Sciences awarded to Yale, NYU professors
British man convicted for posing as woman to trick men into sex
Bulgarian journalist reporting on corruption found murdered
Seoul police launch investigation into assault case involving Goo Ha-ra

Photo Gallery

 
Moments from the Paris Motor Show

Latest News

Houston Astros sweep Cleveland Indians, advance to ALCS
Arizona Cardinals sign WR Kendall Wright
Italy's ENI signs accord with BP, Libya to take over EPSA operation
Florida counties begin ordering evacuations ahead of Hurricane Michael
Study: Prenatal gene editing treats congenital disease in mice
 
